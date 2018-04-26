Ramon Valle Trio | Athens | April 28-30

Cuban jazz pianist and composer Ramon Valle, renowned for his explosive energy, comes to Athens with his trio for a stint at the Half Note Jazz Club. The act, which includes Omar Calvo on double bass and Jamie Peet on drums, will perform highlights from Valle's 12 albums, among other pieces. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros (they can be booked by phone).

Half Note, 17 Trivoniaou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310