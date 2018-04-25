Police shooter nabbed in Kallithea

A man was arrested on Wednesday after opening fire on police during a routine check early Wednesday morning in the Athens suburb of Kallithea.



According to police, the man made a run for it as a unit of the Dias motorcycle unit approached him on Tagmatarchi Plessa Street. The suspect reportedly threw a gun to the ground as he ran away before taking out a second gun and firing shots at the officers who were pursuing him.



He was handcuffed after police finally caught up with him. No one was injured in the incident.