Police shooter nabbed in Kallithea

TAGS: Crime

A man was arrested on Wednesday after opening fire on police during a routine check early Wednesday morning in the Athens suburb of Kallithea.

According to police, the man made a run for it as a unit of the Dias motorcycle unit approached him on Tagmatarchi Plessa Street. The suspect reportedly threw a gun to the ground as he ran away before taking out a second gun and firing shots at the officers who were pursuing him.

He was handcuffed after police finally caught up with him. No one was injured in the incident.

