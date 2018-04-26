Juncker expresses support for Greece, calling it 'second home'

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday expressed his support for and solidarity with Greece, describing the country as his "second home."

"Even in the most difficult times, I retained my trust in the Greek people," Juncker said during a televised exchange with Greek President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"I never imagined even for a moment that Greece would leave the euro zone," Juncker said, describing the country as the place where democracy was born and European thinking developed.

For his part, Pavlopoulos thanked Juncker for his continuing support for greece. "I want to assure you that the majority of the Greek people support Greece's course in the European Union and acknowledge your decisive contribution for Greece to remain in Europe and the eurozone during a very critical time," he said.



