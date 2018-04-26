Court decision on one of Turkish ‘8’ carried out

A decision by the Council of State to release one of eight Turkish soldiers wanted by Ankara for their alleged role in 2016's botched coup from prison and into protective custody has been carried out.

The decision to release the Turkish serviceman who fled to Greece along with seven fellow officers in the wake of the failed overthrow on July 16, 2016, was formally signed on Wednesday night by the head of the Aliens' Bureau, which was responsible for this detention.

The officer has been transferred to a secret location and is under tight police surveillance amid fears for his safety.