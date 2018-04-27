Cretan parents arrested after 6-year-old suffers alcohol poisoning
A 6-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital on the island of Crete and placed in an intensive care unit with symptoms of alcohol poisoning was reportedly showing sign of improvement on Friday.
According to reports, the boy had fainted at his home on Wednesday after consuming an undisclosed amount of wine without the knowledge of his parents.
His parents were arrested on charges of causing grievous bodily harm.