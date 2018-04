Swiss drummer Serge “Jojo” Mayer – known for marrying classic jazz with Afro-Cuban and jungle beats – along with the electronica trio he recorded his new album “Nerve” with, will be performing at Gazarte’s roof stage in the downtown Gazi district on Sunday, April 29. Admission costs 18 euros and the show starts at 10.30 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347