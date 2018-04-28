Bus burglar arrested in Thessaloniki

A 25-year-old man was arrested on the weekend for removing money from ticket machines in parked buses at depots around Thessaloniki over the last three months, pocketing around 5,000 euros in the process.



The culprit was nabbed after workers at a bus depot in the area of Voulgari saw him behaving suspiciously near a vehicle early on Saturday morning. Police found that he was carrying tools that could be used to remove the coin holders and 575 euros on his person.



According to the investigation, the man had been active since February and had removed coin holders from 18 bus ticket machines.