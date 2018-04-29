A leading member of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas was identified and arrested by Greek police for storming into the premises of the British Council in central Athens on Thursday morning.



According to reports, some 20 group members entered the council building, scattered flyers and shouted slogans about Syria before leaving.



Policemen from state security used accounts of British Council employees and CCTV footage to identify the man who is said to have been arrested numerous times in the past. He is accused of disrupting domestic peace.



A second leading member of the group was identified as part of the investigation into the paint attack against the French embassy on April 22. Authorities believe this man is the founder of Rouvikonas.



Both attacks were justified by the group as protests against the war in Syria.



The group has carried out dozens of acts of vandalism against perceived targets, such as state offices, financial agencies, embassies, media and other businesses.