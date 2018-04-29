New Democracy blasts Erdogan over Izmir fire comment

Main opposition New Democracy on Sunday accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of undermining Greek-Turkish relations by attempting to falsify history after comments he made during an election rally in Izmir on Saturday.



In a speech at Izmir’s Chamber of Commerce, Erdogan reportedly claimed Greek soldiers burned down the the city as they retreated in 1922, at the end of the Greek-Turkish War.



“The provocative falsification of history by [Turkish President] Erdogan does not serve relations between our countries and our peoples. Instead it undermines them,” the party said in a press release.

“The election campaign in Turkey is not and should not be used as an alibi for such completely unacceptable positions,” it added.