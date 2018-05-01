Opposition chief expresses condolences for Tinos workers’ deaths

The head of the main opposition New Democracy party on Tuesday extended condolences to the families of two municipal workers on the Aegean island of Tinos who were killed on the job on Monday.

“My goal is to support workers’ eternal struggle for better conditions and dignified wages,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a Labor Day message on Facebook after expressing his regret over the death of the two workers.

“On this anniversary, ND… promises growth for the country, tangible solutions for workers, actual support for the unemployed and the weak,” he said.

“We need a new beginning for spring to really come to Greece,” he added.

The two municipal employees died when the garbage truck they were working in plunged into a ravine. A third worker was injured in the accident, whose causes are being investigated.