Big fire breaks out at battery plant in northern Greece

Firefighters on Tuesday were struggling to extinguish a large and toxic blaze that broke out at around 1 p.m. at a battery plant in Olvio, in the northern town of Xanthi.

The fire was raging through the main building of the Sunlight battery plant, burning through plastic, acids and other flammable materials, and releasing huge clouds of toxic smoke into the atmosphere. There are also fears of an explosion due to the extremely volatile substances kept on the premises.

According to reports, authorities are even exploring the possibility of evacuating residential areas in the vicinity to protect the public from inhaling the fumes.

One worker has been hospitalized with respiratory problems and is said to be out of danger.