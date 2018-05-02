Police and hooded youths face off in Exarchia

A riot police officer faces off with masked youths near the National Technical University of Athens on Tuesday as a tourist couple walk by. Clashes between police and self-styled anarchists broke out in the area in the wake of the capital’s May Day rallies. The youths pelted police with rocks and homemade petrol bombs and barricaded Stournari Street, leading off Exarchia Square, with garbage dumpsters that they set on fire. Earlier in the day, May Day rallies organized by labor unions drew thousands of peaceful marchers. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]