Author cleared of violating anti-racism law

The author Soti Triantafyllou was acquitted on Wednesday by an Athens misdemeanors court of charges that she violated anti-racism laws in her writing.



The case went to trial after the human rights group Greek Helsinki Monitor took legal action against Triantafyllou, accusing her of using racist language in her articles.



One of the articles cited by the group in its legal suit was published by Athens Voice in November 2015 following the Paris terror attacks. Titled “Rock and Roll Will Never Die,” it was a commentary on Islamic terrorism.



Lawyers who defended the writer argued that the anti-racism law invoked by Greek Helsinki Monitor violates Greece’s Constitution by restricting freedom of speech.