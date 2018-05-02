Tsipras meets Kammenos ahead of island visit

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held an unscheduled meeting with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday evening to discuss Tsipras' visit on Thursday to the 130th Combat Group on the island of Lemnos, according to information.



The meeting was held a few hours after the arrest of a Turkish national at the country's northeastern border, who crossed into Greek territory.

Tsipras and several members of his cabinet are also due to travel to Lesvos on Thursday to attend a regional development conference.