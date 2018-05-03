Power workers' union aims to revoke bill to sell lignite plants

The president of GENOP, the union of employees of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) said on Thursday that workers would continue a sitin at the PPC's central offices, insisting on the revocation of a bill aimed at selling off lignite plants.

Commenting on the sitin which began on Wednesday, Yiannis Adamidis appeared optimistic that the workers' cause would prevail.

"The previous bill that passed through Parliament was not enforced," he told Thema 104.6 FM.

"No employee is going to work for those pseudo-investors," he said. "We are not going to offer our services to this supposed investor," he said, describing the latter as "undesirable to both workers and local communities."

As for the sitin at the PPC's central offices in Athens, he said it would continue in a bid to avert a scheduled meeting of the board on Thursday where the planned sale of lignite plants in Megalopoli and Florina is to be discussed.