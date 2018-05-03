Turkish national gets suspended sentence for crossing border

A Greek court on Thursday passed down a five-month suspended prison sentence to a Turkish man found guilty of illegal entry after crossing the border on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was also fined 1,500 euros.

He told the Greek Police that he accidentally strayed over the border while installing irrigation pipes and did not hear the warnings of Greek soldiers due to the noise being made by the excavator he was operating.

Greek authorities confiscated the excavator and launched procedures for his deportation.