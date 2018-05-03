ND chief vows not to sack public sector employees

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis insisted on Thursday that a conservative government will not sack public sector employees.

Speaking to civil servants at a central Athens hotel on Thursday where he outlined ND’s plans for the public sector, Mitsotakis said speculation about sackings was nothing but “black propaganda” peddled by the ruling SYRIZA party in order to chip away at conservative support.

He added that he wants public sector workers to be on the side of the conservative government as it tries to get the country back on its feet.

Citing his tenure at the Ministry of Administrative Reform, Mitsotakis said the only way someone can run a ministry is not by appointing hordes of advisers but by making the best of human resources and working with capable public servants in order to maximize the public administration’s efficiency.

“I will put my trust in public sector employees,” he said, adding that his government will strive to improve and speed up services for the public.

The plan he outlined also stressed the significance of rewarding public servants who perform well.

This can be done, he said, through evaluations of public sector employees, which form a fundamental component of ND’s plan that espouses a different philosophy of public administration.