Economic Police nets racket dealing in expensive medicines

Officer of Greece’s Economic Police have made 21 arrests so far in an ongoing crackdown on a racket dealing in medicines, including expensive cancer treatment drugs, on a European level.

The organization was reportedly run by four key members and comprised hospital doctors, nursing personnel, pharmacists and pharmaceutical supply companies.

Investigators running the operation told the state-run ANA-MPA news agency that the racket embezzled thousands of euros’ worth of expensive medicines from two state-run Greek hospitals and sold them in other countries in Europe at inflated prices.

The 21 suspects are to appear before a prosecutor on Friday.