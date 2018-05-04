Turkish ministry reports ‘no casualties’ from collision with Greek patrol boat

Turkey’s Transport Ministry on Friday issued announcement concerning a collision earlier in the day of one of its cargo ships with a Greek navy gunboat off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

“We have received information that there is no threat of sinkage, death, casualties or environmental pollution,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The Hellenic Navy meanwhile, ordered an investigation into the incident, as initial reports suggested that the Turkish-flagged Karmate ignored radio calls from Greek navy’s Armatolos after colliding with it and then made off for the Turkish coast at speed.

The Armatolos was conducting a patrol as part of a NATO operation against migrant smuggling at the time of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday.