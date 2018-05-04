The Council of State on Friday started considering the appeal for political asylum of one of the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece following a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.



The verdict by the country’s highest administrative court, which is expected over the coming days, is also likely to apply to the other seven servicemen.



The man whose case is being heard was not in court on Friday as he has been under tight security following his release from pre-trial custody last month.



The maximum 18-month detention period for the other seven servicemen is set to expire later this month, meaning that they too will likely be released.



In court on Friday, one of the prosecution lawyers said the servicemen should not be granted asylum as there were “serious” indications of their involvement in the failed coup.



Constitutional lawyer Nikos Alivizatos, one of the serviceman’s lawyers, said there was no such evidence.