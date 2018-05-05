Two detained in Thessaloniki over illegal artifacts

Police in Thessaloniki have detained a man, 81, and a woman, 48, for trading in illegal antiquities. A police search turned up dozens of ancient coins and several religious icons whose provenance could not be accounted for.

The coins, which date to the Classical, Hellenistic, Roman and post-Roman eras, were found in a store run by the 81-year-old in central Thessaloniki.

A police investigation revealed that the man has a previous conviction – carrying a 10-month prison sentence – for receiving and selling illegally-acquired goods.