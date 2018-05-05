NEWS |

 
NEWS

Two detained in Thessaloniki over illegal artifacts

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki have detained a man, 81, and a woman, 48,  for trading in illegal antiquities. A police search turned up dozens of ancient coins and several religious icons whose provenance could not be accounted for.

The coins, which date to the Classical, Hellenistic, Roman and post-Roman eras, were found in a store run by the 81-year-old in central Thessaloniki.

A police investigation revealed that the man has a previous conviction – carrying a 10-month prison sentence – for receiving and selling illegally-acquired goods. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 