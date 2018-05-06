Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall to visit Greece

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are due to conduct an official visit to Greece this week, running from Wednesday through Friday.

According to the program of their visit, which was made public over the weekend by the General Secretariat for Media and Communication, the couple are due to arrive in Athens in the early afternoon and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before meeting with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion and then with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

On Thursday, Prince Charles is to meet with Archbishop Ieronymos and later that day he is to visit Piraeus for a tour of the HMS Echo and the HMC Valiant, which cooperate with the Hellenic Coast Guard in search and rescue exercises.