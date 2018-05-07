Baroque Through Jazz | Athens | May 9

Using jazz as a vehicle, guitarist and composer Tilemachos Moussas, vocalist Nassia Gofa and musical saw soloist Nikos Giousef will be taking a fresh look back at the music of the Renaissance and the Baroque periods at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 9, as part of the Bridges series. Accompanied by Panos Iliopoulos on harpsichord, Alexandros Trampas on double bass and singer Fiori-Anastasia Metallinou, the evening will offer a different perspective on works by Claudio Monteverdi, Henry Purcell, John Dowland, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi and others, with a good dose of improvisation. The concert at the Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10-15 euros (7 euros for students, under-25s, the unemployed and the disabled).



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr