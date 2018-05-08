Embassy decries ‘reckless’ use of Venezuela’s name by Greek parties
In an announcement on Tuesday, the embassy said these statements serve as a “mouthpiece” of European institutions, and that they are aligned with an international campaign promoted by reactionary elements within European Parliament
The Venezuelan Embassy in Athens has derided the “reckless” use of the country’s name in statements made by Greek political parties to serve domestic political aims, calling it an “attack” on the excellent relations between the two countries.
