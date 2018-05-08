Ministry to block asylum for second Turkish officer

The ministry of migration policy will attempt to block a decision by an independent tribunal to grant asylum to a second Turkish officer of the eight who fled to the country after the failed coup in Turkey in 2016, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Tuesday.



The officer was reportedly granted asylum earlier in the day and was expected to be released from police detention.



In December 2017, the ministry had followed the same procedure against the asylum granted to another Turkish serviceman, whose petition was discussed by the Council of State on May 4. The decision is expected soon.



Ankara has insisted on the extradition of the eight officers which it brands "traitors" but Greece's Supreme Court has ruled against returning them to Turkey.