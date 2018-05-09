Evidence shows that tax evasion is one again rampant in Greece.

But reprehensible and damaging as tax dodging may be, the phenomenon is hardly surprising. The exorbitant tax rates and the outrageously high level of social security contributions are feeding the monster of tax evasion as they are leading to a large number of frustrated professionals breaking the law.

These people have no other option but to shut down their businesses or leave the country. The government must find a way to ease this pressure, or we will soon find ourselves in a fresh deadlock.