ND urges diplomatic action as Trump abandons Iran nuclear deal

Greece’s conservative opposition has urged the European Union to use the full force of its diplomatic influence after President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

In a statement, New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said Washington’s decision, which effectively reinstates economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, will fuel uncertainty in an already volatile region.

“Greece – as a country that is always in favor of regional stability and peace and as an EU member state – can only express its serious concern over these latest developments and their potential repercussions,” said Koumoutsakos.

He also urged the EU to take “essential and decisive action” to contain the damage from the decision.

Under the deal, struck between Iran, the US, Russia, China, Britain and France and Germany, Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for them lifting sanctions.