Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Athens

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Athens for an official visit that will run through Friday.

The couple was received at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Terence Quick.

This is Prince Charles's second official visit to Greece.

According to the program of their visit, Charles and Camilla will first head to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where the Prince will lay a wreath to remember the unknown and missing casualties of war.

The couple is later scheduled to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion and then with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

On Thursday, Prince Charles is to meet with Archbishop Ieronymos and later that day he is to visit Piraeus for a tour of the HMS Echo and the HMC Valiant, which cooperate with the Hellenic Coast Guard in search and rescue exercises.

