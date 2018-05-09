AHI calls on NATO chief to address Turkey's behavior

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on Wednesday called on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to respond to Turkey's provocations toward fellow Alliance member countries.



In a letter to the NATO chief, AHI President Nick Larigakis expressed "profound disappointment" with NATO’s inability to address intra-Alliance conflicts because it lacks a provision or mechanism to deal with such an issue.



Larigakis contends Turkey continues to demonstrate it is not a true and dependable NATO ally, citing numerous examples, including Turkish threats directed at the United States military in Manbij, Syria, Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, the countless violations of Greece’s sovereignty in the Aegean, and Turkish aggression toward the surveying vessel of a multinational oil company (Eni) headquartered in NATO-member Italy that was preparing to survey Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.



“Clearly, Turkey does not share NATO’s core purpose or best interests. Numerous foreign policy and defense policy analysts and journals have called into question Turkey’s actions as a NATO ally," he says in his letter.



"It is unbecoming of a NATO member to act in the aggressive and provocative manner as it has toward fellow Alliance-member countries, United States and Greece. We believe it is time for NATO to explore how to ease tensions and address Turkey’s intra-Alliance unproductive behavior,” he adds.