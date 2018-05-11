Turkey to start drilling in Mediterranean in summer, minister says

Turkey will start drilling for oil and gas in the Mediterranean before the end of the summer, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday, according to Sabah newspaper.

"We are also making great efforts to ensure there is no letup in this momentum." Albayrak said, referring to Turkey's initiatives so far in the energy and mining sectors, according to Anadolu Agency.

Albayrak also said that the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) would be launched on June 12 with the expected attendance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Anadolu reported.

TANAP's initial annual capacity will be 16 billion cubic meters, from which Turkey will withdraw 6 billion cubic meters while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be delivered to Europe, Anadolu said.

The son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Albayrak is believed to belonging to the president's close circle of advisors.