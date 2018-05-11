Kavakos Conducts | Thessaloniki | May 13

Internationally acclaimed violinist Leonidas Kavakos will be taking up the baton to conduct the Athens State Orchestra (KOA) in works by Bach and Bruckner at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Sunday, May 13. The ensemble will be joined by members of the Thessaloniki Concert Hall Youth Symphony and the KOA Academy for Young Musicians. Ticket prices range from 12 to 45 euros.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr