A flippant growth plan

Greece’s leftist-led government has presented a growth strategy – one of the conditions attached to the final review of the country’s bailout program – to its international lenders.

The reactions of foreign officials and international media reports so far suggest that the Greek plan leaves a lot to be desired, being more of an exposition of ideas than a substantial blueprint. A further problem is that the plan has been kept secret from Greek citizens.

That would make sense if it were a confidential defense strategy. However, a growth plan ought to be the subject of public debate before being submitted to the representatives of the country’s creditors.

