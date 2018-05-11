Sounio summit focuses on EU expansion, energy

A group photo taken during the Visegrad-4 Plus Balkan-4 Plus meeting of the foreign ministers of eight Central European and Balkan EU countries at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, Friday. Pictured from left to right are Poland’s Jacek Czaputowicz, Albania’s Ditmir Bushati, Nikos Kotzias of Greece, Bulgaria’s Ekaterina Zaharieva, Slovakia’s Ivan Korcok and Marija Pejcinovic Buric of Croatia. The ministers held talks on energy and the future of the European Union ahead of next week’s Bulgaria summit. [AP]