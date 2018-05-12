NEWS |

 
Police blunder amuses locals in Larissa

Local media in Larissa, central Greece, made several tongue-in-cheek reports at the weekend after a police car crashed into another police car, which was parked.

The crash happened at around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday during a prison transfer and the damaged stationary car was towed away by traffic police, to the amusement of locals.

