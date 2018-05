A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday after more than 5 kilos of heroin was found in her home in Thessaloniki.



Police said the suspect, an Albanian national, was arrested by officers of the anti-narcotics unit after a search of her home yielded 5.66 kilograms of heroin, a precision scale, a switchblade and 8,365 euros – thought to be profits from drug sales.



The woman was to appear before a prosecutor.