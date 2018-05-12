Ex-priest arrest for attempted child abuse in Volos

Police in the town of Volos, central Greece, are investigating a claim that an 80-year-old former priest tried to molest an 11-year-old girl with the consent of her 30-year-old mother.



According to police, the former clergyman, the girl and her mother, a Bulgarian national, were observed meeting in downtown Volos on Saturday.



As police monitored the situation, the mother left her daughter alone with the 80-year-old and he drove her to a remote beach, at which point officers moved in and he was arrested.



The man faces charges of attempting to sexually molest a minor for a fee while the mother is expected to be charged with exposing her child to danger.