NEWS |

 
NEWS

Ex-priest arrest for attempted child abuse in Volos

TAGS: Crime

Police in the town of Volos, central Greece, are investigating a claim that an 80-year-old former priest tried to molest an 11-year-old girl with the consent of her 30-year-old mother.

According to police, the former clergyman, the girl and her mother, a Bulgarian national, were observed meeting in downtown Volos on Saturday.

As police monitored the situation, the mother left her daughter alone with the 80-year-old and he drove her to a remote beach, at which point officers moved in and he was arrested.

The man faces charges of attempting to sexually molest a minor for a fee while the mother is expected to be charged with exposing her child to danger.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 