Police arrest two women over dead baby found in trash
A 19-year-old woman and her 54-year-old mother have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby that was found in a street dumpster in the Athens district of Petroupoli in February.
The infant was reportedly wrapped in a sheet when it was discovered by a ragman, who notified police.