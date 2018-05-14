NEWS |

 
Police arrest two women over dead baby found in trash

A 19-year-old woman and her 54-year-old mother have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby that was found in a street dumpster in the Athens district of Petroupoli in February.

The infant was reportedly wrapped in a sheet when it was discovered by a ragman, who notified police.

