Pavlopoulos: Detention of Greek soldiers ‘unacceptable and undemocratic’

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has once more criticized the prolonged detention of two Greek soldiers who have been in a Turkish prison since early March, after accidentally crossing the border in bad weather.



During a visit to Alexandroupoli, in Thrace, Pavlopoulos said that the two Greek soldiers were being detained “arbitrarily and in violation of every sense of the rule of law.”



Describing their detention as “unacceptable and antidemocratic,” the Greek president said Ankara’s attitude on the issue was “above all damaging the image of Turkey and its leadership.”



“The Turkish leadership must, even now, reflect on its responsibilities toward Greece, the European Union and the international community,” he said.