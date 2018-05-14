Ex ELSTAT chief targeted for third time as case goes back to court

In what has become an ongoing saga, the case file of former head of Greece's statistical service, ELSTAT, Andreas Georgiou, is to go before the Council of Appeals Court Judges for the third time after the Supreme Court's criminal section accepted a prosecutor's appeal against his earlier acquittal.

Georgiou, who had been accused of falsifying budget data in order to justify Greece's first international bailout, had already been cleared twice in rulings by the same council.

His file is to be reexamined after the Supreme Court accepted another appeal lodged by prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou.

The case has been widely regarded as a political persecution of Georgiou and has drawn criticism from Greece's creditors.