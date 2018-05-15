Police seize total of 3,700 opium poppy plants in Viotia

Police seized a total of 3,700 opium poppy plants in the region of Viotia in central Greece Tuesday and arrested four foreign nationals – three Indians, aged 36, 47 and 58, and a 28-year-old Pakistani.

Authorities are also looking for a 64-year-old Greek man.

Three of those arrested did not have residence permits.

According to police, the plantation was situated next to a warehouse owned by the 64-year-old in the region of Thiva.

The four men were to appear before a prosecutor in Thiva on charges of illegally cultivating opium poppies.