We’ll take no lessons from country that occupies Cyprus, Netanyahu tells Erdogan

Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to criticism from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said the hands of the Israeli prime minister were “stained with Palestinian blood” in the wake of the deadly protests in Gaza Monday.

“A man who sends thousands of Turkish soldiers to hold the occupation of northern Cyprus and invades Syria will not preach to us when we defend ourselves from an attempted infiltration by Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

"A man whose hands are stained with the blood of countless Kurdish citizens in Turkey and Syria is the last one who can preach to us about combat ethics," Netanyahu added.