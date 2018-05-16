Greek armed forces chief calls on Turkish counterpart to free jailed soldiers

Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff (GEETHA) Chief Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis called for the release of the two Greek servicemen who are being held in a Turkish prison since early March, during a meeting with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of a NATO Military Committee meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to a statement from GEETHA, Admiral Apostolakis also told Akar “it is necessary to initiate procedures” to free the soldiers and stressed the need to end “the unlawful conduct” of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Aegean.



The soldiers were detained after they strayed into Turkish territory during a border patrol in bad weather. They are being held in a maximum security prison in Edirne.