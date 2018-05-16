The two Greek servicemen who have been held in Edirne since accidentally crossing into Turkish territory while on patrol in northeastern Greece on March 1, said their “morale is high,” during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis who visited them in prison.



“We saw two young men, Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, we spoke easily with them in a place where they shouldn't be in, not even for a day,” Voutsis said after the visit.



“Obviously, the request for their immediate release is more imperative and realistic than ever. Those who created and perpetuate this unacceptable situation at the expense of these two people expose themselves to international opinion and the Greek people,” he added.