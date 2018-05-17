Another step taken toward Athens mosque

Another step has been taken toward the opening of Athens’s first mosque after the Education Ministry launched an online public debate on the rules governing its operation.

The debate will end on May 31. The move is seen as an expression of the leftist-led government’s resolve to complete the delay-plagued project.

Work at the plot in Votanikos in central Athens has already begun but Kathimerini understands that other pending issues – such as tenders for construction works that will allow access to the place of worship and its interior design – have set the opening date back by at least a year.