The tax administration is increasing its efforts to crack down on debtors, with the aim of reducing overdue debts and boosting state revenues. In this context it is planning to expand checks on those who owe money to the state and to create online systems for the collection of expired arrears.

According to the business plan of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, confiscations for this year are expected to rise by an additional 150,000-200,000. There is also a provision for confiscations from safe deposit boxes and checks across the spectrum of economic activity. Inspections will include major enterprises, very wealthy taxpayers, bars and restaurants (to monitor the issue of receipts), hotels and guest houses, as well as extensive checks to contain fuel and tobacco smuggling.

Collection targets are higher than last year’s as tax evasion has grown because of the tough tax and social security measures imposed; while the tax authorities have also upgraded their monitoring systems. This year the authorities are aiming to collect 6 billion euros in overdue debts.