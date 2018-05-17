Progress but no solution yet in FYROM name talks, Greek PM says

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have made progress in ongoing name talks regarding the latter’s name, but they are “not in a position yet to talk about an agreement,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

The Greek premier was speaking to reporters at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia following talks with this counterpart from Skopje, Zoran Zaev, who earlier said the two leaders had “discussed one [specific] solution to the name dispute that could be acceptable for both sides.”

“We have covered a large part of the distance, but there is still some way to go,” Tsipras said of a number of issues that have hampered progress in United Nations-mediated talks to solve the decades-old dispute.

“We are examining all of the details step-by-step, but are not in a position yet to talk about an agreement,” the Greek prime minister said. “We would both like to see a result in time for the [EU] summit in late June.”