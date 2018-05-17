Burning car causes traffic jam on Kifissias Avenue
Traffic on Kifissias Avenue in Maroussi, northern Athens, was brought to a standstill on Thursday afternoon after a car was engulfed in flames.
The incident occurred at the exit leading to the Attiki Odos ring road.
Police were investigating the reasons why the car caught fire.
No injuries were reported.