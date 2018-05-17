NEWS |

 
NEWS

Dimitris Kammenos's car stolen

TAGS: Crime

Police said on Thursday that the car of Dimitris Kammenos, an MP and senior official of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, has been stolen.

The car, which is the property of the Greek Parliament, had been parked in the garage of his home in Palaio Faliro, southern Athens, before it was stolen on Monday.

