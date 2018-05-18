The government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is said to have put forward in name talks with Greece concerning a proposal that makes reference to the location of two historical uprisings.

According to sources mainly in the government in Skopje and FYROM media, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev proposed the composite name “Republic of Ilinden Macedonia” during talks in Sofia on Thursday with his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras.

According to officials in Skopje, this proposal would likely be acceptable to FYROM’s opposition parties, thereby meeting a Greek demand that any name to emerge from the United Nations-brokered talks be used domestically as well as internationally.

The approval by the opposition would also pave the way for a review of FYROM’s constitution, which is another Greek demand.

It was not clear whether Athens is considering the proposals as a basis for continued talks or whether Skopje is trying to get the talks to acquire a more realistic dynamic.