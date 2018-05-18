Mount Parnitha | Athens | May 20

The Flabouri Refuge is organizing two walks on Mount Parnitha on Sunday that are suitable for beginners and children aged 9 and over. The first is a five-hour trek that will start from the parking lot at the base of the funicular at 8.45 a.m. and the second, which will last for three hours, begins at the Mont Parnes Casino parking lot at 10.15 a.m. Participation is free of charge. There will be lunch stops at the Flabouri Refuge. For more information, visit www.flabouri.gr or call 210.246.4666.